Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) CFO Sells $71,240.00 in Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) CFO John B. Green sold 3,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $71,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John B. Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 31st, John B. Green sold 12,500 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $20.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 2.29.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 541.24%. The company had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $25,347,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,088,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 759,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 518,836 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,152,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after acquiring an additional 406,960 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,994,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright set a $22.00 price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

