Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit (DWS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit (CVE:DWS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 21st.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit (CVE:DWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.29 million during the quarter.

DWS stock opened at C$0.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.36. The company has a market cap of $36.16 million and a P/E ratio of -6.52. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.26.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance and blended wines under the 20 Bees, EastDell Estates, Lakeview Cellars, Dan Aykroyd, Fresh, McMichael Collection, Benchmark, and Seasons brand names.

