Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DEQ. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €38.60 ($44.88) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €29.40 ($34.19).

Shares of DEQ stock opened at €27.46 ($31.93) on Thursday. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12 month low of €22.10 ($25.70) and a 12 month high of €28.48 ($33.12). The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 18.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €26.54 and a 200-day moving average of €25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07.

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

