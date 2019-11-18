Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) Position Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,636,000 after acquiring an additional 320,176 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 140,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 24,804 shares during the last quarter.

Get Davis Select Worldwide ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DWLD opened at $24.52 on Monday. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.