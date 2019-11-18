D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,115 Shares of Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $735,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 23,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

In other Turning Point Brands news, Director H.C. Charles Diao acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $35,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $26.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $519.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.58. Turning Point Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.68.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.55 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

