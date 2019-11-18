D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Humana were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $335.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.10. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $340.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.12%.

In other Humana news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total value of $2,097,138.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $316.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $317.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.81.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

