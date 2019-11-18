D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 104,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 41,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $103,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,045.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $30.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cfra upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

