D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $670,000 Stake in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 142.3% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,691 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth $1,968,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 17.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. raised its position in Trinity Industries by 65.8% during the second quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 126,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 50,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Trinity Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,001,000 after acquiring an additional 17,245 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens set a $20.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $8,184,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian D. Madison sold 3,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $73,877.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,624.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 1,386,800 shares of company stock worth $28,356,604 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRN opened at $21.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.45. Trinity Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $813.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.80 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 85.00%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

