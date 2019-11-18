D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 353,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 108,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

NYSEARCA PGF opened at $18.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

