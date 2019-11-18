Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) & SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) and SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cyberark Software and SAFE T GRP LTD/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyberark Software 0 4 15 0 2.79 SAFE T GRP LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cyberark Software currently has a consensus target price of $131.05, suggesting a potential upside of 16.03%. Given Cyberark Software’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cyberark Software is more favorable than SAFE T GRP LTD/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.5% of Cyberark Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of SAFE T GRP LTD/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cyberark Software and SAFE T GRP LTD/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyberark Software $343.20 million 12.42 $47.07 million $1.43 78.99 SAFE T GRP LTD/S $1.47 million 0.28 -$11.75 million N/A N/A

Cyberark Software has higher revenue and earnings than SAFE T GRP LTD/S.

Profitability

This table compares Cyberark Software and SAFE T GRP LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyberark Software 16.09% 12.94% 8.82% SAFE T GRP LTD/S -675.65% -202.17% -87.13%

Volatility and Risk

Cyberark Software has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAFE T GRP LTD/S has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cyberark Software beats SAFE T GRP LTD/S on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations. It also provides Sensitive Information Management solution; and software maintenance and support, and professional services. The company offers its products to financial services, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, energy and utilities, transportation, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries, as well as government agencies through direct sales force, as well as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and managed security service providers. It operates in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. CyberArk Software Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

About SAFE T GRP LTD/S

Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets cyber security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

