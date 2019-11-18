Cryptopay Price Hits $0.0223 on Major Exchanges (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptopay has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $460.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00041865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $663.67 or 0.07825345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011899 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00017096 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

CPAY is a token. It was first traded on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,357,032 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

