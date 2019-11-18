Creative Planning Takes Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000.

Shares of VRP opened at $25.82 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $25.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17.

