Creative Planning Takes $224,000 Position in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of istar in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of istar by 94.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of istar by 3,459.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of istar by 870.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of istar during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 7,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.29 per share, with a total value of $243,390.42. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,226,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,583,689.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marcos Alvarado purchased 10,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $130,497.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,577 shares in the company, valued at $162,872.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 286,391 shares of company stock valued at $7,880,091. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $12.31 on Monday. istar Inc has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $777.08 million, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). istar had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $145.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that istar Inc will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. istar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STAR shares. TheStreet raised shares of istar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of istar from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of istar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of istar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. istar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

