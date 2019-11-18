Creative Planning Purchases 183 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 17.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDL Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 108,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $590,000.

Shares of XLG opened at $225.11 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $167.86 and a one year high of $225.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.30.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

