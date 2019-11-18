Creative Planning Has $231,000 Stock Position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IHE. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,782,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period.

Shares of IHE stock opened at $146.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.08 and a 200-day moving average of $144.54. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $131.91 and a 1-year high of $161.06.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

