Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,442 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 10.7% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 32.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 125.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.5% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 20,082 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil stock opened at $25.77 on Monday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $32.36.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion.

IMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. GMP Securities cut Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.