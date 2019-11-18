Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Short Interest Update

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 42,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NYSE:CRD.B opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23. Crawford & Company has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Crawford & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

