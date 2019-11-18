Cowen Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cowen in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $186.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Allegiant Travel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

NASDAQ ALGT traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $170.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $98.18 and a 1-year high of $174.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.91 and its 200 day moving average is $147.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.44 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 14,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total transaction of $2,392,962.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,847,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,529,899.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 60,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $9,936,531.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,847,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,537,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,885,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,613,000 after buying an additional 61,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,241,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 774,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,094,000 after acquiring an additional 133,858 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 230,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,541,000 after acquiring an additional 47,292 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.