Cowen Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cowen in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $186.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Allegiant Travel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.
NASDAQ ALGT traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $170.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $98.18 and a 1-year high of $174.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.91 and its 200 day moving average is $147.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.92.
In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 14,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total transaction of $2,392,962.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,847,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,529,899.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 60,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $9,936,531.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,847,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,537,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,885,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,613,000 after buying an additional 61,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,241,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 774,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,094,000 after acquiring an additional 133,858 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 230,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,541,000 after acquiring an additional 47,292 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.