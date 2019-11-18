Corient Capital Partners LLC Makes New $125,000 Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,079 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 304.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Societe Generale lowered UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

NYSE:UBS opened at $12.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.57.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

