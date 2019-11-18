Corient Capital Partners LLC Invests $81,000 in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACH. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 242,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 67,825 shares during the period. 0.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACH opened at $7.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 192.25 and a beta of 0.93. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $11.11.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.10%. Analysts expect that Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. CLSA upgraded Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

