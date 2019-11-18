Contrasting Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) & Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) and Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and Geron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Geron 0 0 5 0 3.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $166.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.47%. Geron has a consensus target price of $3.90, suggesting a potential upside of 197.71%. Given Geron’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Geron is more favorable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Ligand Pharmaceuticals and Geron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals 388.69% 7.47% 4.05% Geron -7,044.88% -29.22% -27.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ligand Pharmaceuticals and Geron’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals $251.45 million 7.53 $143.32 million $6.28 17.16 Geron $1.07 million 244.59 -$27.02 million ($0.16) -8.19

Ligand Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Geron. Geron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ligand Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.0% of Geron shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Geron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geron has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals beats Geron on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer. The company's partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, muscle wasting, liver and kidney diseases, and others. It is also developing a small molecule glucagon receptor antagonist for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

