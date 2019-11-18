Comparing Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) & Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Yandex and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yandex 10.94% 12.22% 9.53% Match Group 26.41% 293.15% 23.26%

Yandex has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yandex and Match Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yandex $1.84 billion 6.32 $685.00 million $0.95 37.67 Match Group $1.73 billion 11.39 $477.94 million $1.33 52.69

Yandex has higher revenue and earnings than Match Group. Yandex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Yandex and Match Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yandex 0 0 8 0 3.00 Match Group 0 6 12 0 2.67

Yandex currently has a consensus target price of $48.33, suggesting a potential upside of 35.02%. Match Group has a consensus target price of $87.75, suggesting a potential upside of 25.21%. Given Yandex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Yandex is more favorable than Match Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.3% of Yandex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Match Group beats Yandex on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It provides geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail that provides access to email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps. The company also provides Yandex.Direct, an auction-based advertising placement platform; Yandex Advertising Network service; Yandex.Radar, a market analytics tool; mobile advertising products; Yandex.Metrica, a web analytics system; Yandex.Market, an e-commerce gateway service; Yandex.Station, a smart speaker; Yandex.Phone, an assistant. In addition, it offers Yandex.Taxi, a ride-sharing service; Auto.ru for used and new cars, commercial vehicles, and spare parts; Yandex.Realty, a real estate classifieds platform; Yandex.Jobs, a job search Website; and Yandex.Travel, a travel aggregator service. Further, it offers KinoPoisk, a Russian language Website for movies, TV series, celebrity content, and entertainment news; Yandex.Music, a music streaming service; Yandex.Afisha to buy tickets to cinemas, theaters, and concerts online; and Yandex.TV Program that provides up to date schedule of broadcast, cable and digital TV channels, as well as an option to view certain TV channels online. Additionally, it offers Yandex Zen, a personal recommendation service; Yandex.Cloud that allows companies to host and develop apps and services, and store and manage data; and Yandex.Drive, a free-floating car-sharing service. Yandex N.V. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc. offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

