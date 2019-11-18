COMPANHIA ENERG/S (OTCMKTS:CESDY) & ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Head to Head Contrast

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (OTCMKTS:CESDY) and ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

COMPANHIA ENERG/S has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares COMPANHIA ENERG/S and ATLAS COPCO AB/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMPANHIA ENERG/S N/A N/A N/A ATLAS COPCO AB/S 17.13% 37.36% 16.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of ATLAS COPCO AB/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

COMPANHIA ENERG/S pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. ATLAS COPCO AB/S pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. ATLAS COPCO AB/S pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares COMPANHIA ENERG/S and ATLAS COPCO AB/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMPANHIA ENERG/S $462.76 million 4.60 -$52.78 million N/A N/A ATLAS COPCO AB/S $10.98 billion 4.16 $12.22 billion $1.55 24.28

ATLAS COPCO AB/S has higher revenue and earnings than COMPANHIA ENERG/S.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for COMPANHIA ENERG/S and ATLAS COPCO AB/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMPANHIA ENERG/S 0 0 0 0 N/A ATLAS COPCO AB/S 1 5 1 0 2.00

Summary

ATLAS COPCO AB/S beats COMPANHIA ENERG/S on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

COMPANHIA ENERG/S Company Profile

CESP – Companhia Energética de São Paulo engages in the planning, construction, and operation of electricity generation systems in Brazil. The company operates three hydroelectric power plants, including 18 generating units with a total installed capacity of 1,654.6 megawatts located in the Parana River basin in the west and the Paraiba do Sul River basin in the east of São Paulo state. It serves electricity distribution and commercialization companies, and consumers. The company was formerly known as CESP – Centrais Elétricas São Paulo S.A. and changed its name to CESP – Companhia Energética de São Paulo in October 1977. CESP – Companhia Energética de São Paulo was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries. The company also provides pneumatic and hydraulic assembly tools, electric assembly tools, control systems and associated software packages, dispensing equipment for adhesives and sealants, and self-pierce riveting tools and rivets for the motor vehicle industry; basic fastening tools, drills, and grinders; and impact wrenches, percussive tools, drills, sanders, and grinders for vehicle service professionals. In addition, it offers portable compressors, boosters, generators, lighting towers, pumps, and construction and demolition tools for civil engineering, construction, and demolition applications, as well as offers specialty rental services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

