CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) COO Al Bunte Sells 117,296 Shares

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,684,164.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,442,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $48.65 on Monday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 81.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.24.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $167.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 83.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 2,088.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in CommVault Systems during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 32.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in CommVault Systems during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on CommVault Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

