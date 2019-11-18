Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 319 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 529.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 225.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AGZ opened at $115.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.19 and its 200-day moving average is $115.44. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.44.

