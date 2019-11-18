Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 648.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 758,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,111,000 after acquiring an additional 656,997 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 519.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 772,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,349,000 after acquiring an additional 648,198 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,954,000 after acquiring an additional 623,322 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,700,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,787,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,170,000 after acquiring an additional 175,088 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RJF opened at $89.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.50 and its 200 day moving average is $83.07. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $69.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $164,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,536,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $713,074.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,639.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,523 shares of company stock worth $4,329,712 in the last 90 days. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. ValuEngine cut Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raymond James from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

