Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Resources and Commodities alerts:

Shares of BCX opened at $7.60 on Monday. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

BlackRock Resources and Commodities Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Resources and Commodities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Resources and Commodities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.