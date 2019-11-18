Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $639,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BJUL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.16% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJUL. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF in the second quarter worth $269,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF in the second quarter worth $1,474,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF in the second quarter worth $245,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF in the second quarter worth $11,197,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF during the second quarter worth $265,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BJUL opened at $27.03 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $27.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97.

