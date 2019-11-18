Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVT. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in nVent Electric by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of nVent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Gabelli cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $23.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.84. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $28.49.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $559.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.44 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 204,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $4,904,381.85. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

