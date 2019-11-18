Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,105 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 23,651 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $26.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 1,412,310 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $37,525,076.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,132,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,259,764.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 15,188 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $410,227.88. Insiders have sold 21,944,057 shares of company stock valued at $592,122,803 in the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Uber Technologies to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $60.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $60.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.26.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

