Comerica Bank Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Sothebys (NYSE:BID)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 50.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,859 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sothebys were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BID. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sothebys by 6.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sothebys by 58.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Sothebys in the third quarter worth $2,256,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sothebys by 122.2% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Sothebys in the third quarter worth $330,000.

Get Sothebys alerts:

BID stock opened at $56.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Sothebys has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $59.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BID shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Sothebys in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

Sothebys Profile

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sothebys (NYSE:BID).

Receive News & Ratings for Sothebys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sothebys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.