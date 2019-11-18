Comerica Bank Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 1,443.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 869.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Grace & Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE GRA opened at $67.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.50. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $79.71.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $470.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.44 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $83.00 price objective on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on W. R. Grace & Co in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.44.

In other news, major shareholder North Latitude Master Fund 40 acquired 106,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.65 per share, with a total value of $6,892,207.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.