Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Short Interest Update

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,220,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 12,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,212,325.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 995,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,963,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $64,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,486 shares of company stock worth $7,051,370. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 30,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,202,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,880,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 150,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 727,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,173,000 after purchasing an additional 68,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $67.66 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $57.51 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The stock has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average of $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

