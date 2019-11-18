Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Short Interest Up 5.7% in October

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,750,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 7,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 843,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on CGNX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.44. Cognex has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $57.31.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.78 million. Cognex had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $1,556,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 143,294 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $7,617,509.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,617,509.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,202 shares of company stock valued at $15,570,219 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 26,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 4.6% in the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 57,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in shares of Cognex by 8.9% during the third quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 4,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.