Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.01. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup cut Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.65.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Charles John Koch acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,943.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,805.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 43,341 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,205,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,626,000 after acquiring an additional 602,666 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 63.6% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 30,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

CFG traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.00. 2,218,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,037,037. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

