Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura upped their price target on Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Cintas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $262.40.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.12. The company had a trading volume of 658,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,302. Cintas has a one year low of $155.98 and a one year high of $277.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $2.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Cintas announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $536,460.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,873,276.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.