CIBC Trims H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Target Price to C$25.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$25.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HR.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$23.00 price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Desjardins downgraded shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.93.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE HR.UN opened at C$21.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.88. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$20.10 and a 1 year high of C$23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion and a PE ratio of 22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.24.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.