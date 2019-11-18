CIBC Boosts Freshii (TSE:FRII) Price Target to C$3.00

Freshii (TSE:FRII) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark dropped their target price on Freshii from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of TSE FRII opened at C$2.68 on Friday. Freshii has a 1-year low of C$1.94 and a 1-year high of C$3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.44, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.89 million and a PE ratio of -141.05.

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of February 21, 2019, the company operated 439 restaurants in 16 countries worldwide.

