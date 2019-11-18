Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Short Interest Update

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 3,600,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,797,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,212,000 after purchasing an additional 74,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,910,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $223,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,077 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $42.33 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $49.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.38.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CQP shares. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

