Charles Schwab’s (SCHW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $49.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research raised Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.62.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939,022. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $145,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $191,293.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $274,075.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,241. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,195,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,043,000 after acquiring an additional 59,260 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 281,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,619,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Chemical Bank boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 54,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 936,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,655,000 after buying an additional 26,327 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

