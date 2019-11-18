Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $239,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 2.92% of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter.

FTXD opened at $24.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.74. First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $24.37.

