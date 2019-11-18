Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $208,000 in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AER. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,537,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,641,000 after acquiring an additional 327,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,388,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,025,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,953,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AER. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup set a $61.00 price objective on AerCap and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point lifted their price objective on AerCap from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on AerCap from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.71.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $59.89 on Monday. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $62.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

