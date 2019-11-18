Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 623 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 179.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,139,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6,875.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,095,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,935,459,000 after acquiring an additional 659,248 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15,116.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 661,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,117,000 after acquiring an additional 656,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after acquiring an additional 581,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $6,404,208.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,674 shares in the company, valued at $11,275,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $2,055,612.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,180 shares of company stock worth $57,725,646 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ITW opened at $175.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.75 and a 12 month high of $179.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.52 and its 200 day moving average is $153.71.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.57.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.