Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $29.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $30.78.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.