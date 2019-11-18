Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,750,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,264 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,416.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,943,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,362,375,000 after purchasing an additional 781,260 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,060,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of ED stock opened at $87.73 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.29 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.78.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.61.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.