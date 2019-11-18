Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 2,367 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JKE. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,410.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,931 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 447.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 567.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

JKE stock opened at $199.63 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.58 and a fifty-two week high of $199.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.53.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.