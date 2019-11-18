Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New $523,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 2.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $50.47 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.12 and a 52-week high of $50.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.46.

