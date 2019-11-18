Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XHR opened at $21.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $268.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

