Cetera Advisors LLC Has $493,000 Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Lear by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lear from $165.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.07.

LEA stock opened at $121.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.58 and a 200-day moving average of $125.49. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $105.10 and a 12-month high of $160.00.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 4.21%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

