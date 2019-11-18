Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 1,977 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Tri-Continental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Shares of TY stock opened at $28.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $28.13.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.